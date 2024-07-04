Q2 Billings Area Weather: Oh, Say Can You See? Yes! Fireworks displays should be clear sailing

BILLINGS — A little cooler than an average 4th of July. And keep an eye on the afternoon sky for showers and stray thunderstorms.

The potential for rain eases during the afternoon and evening, and should be good by dusk for holiday fireworks displays.

There is a chance for storms and showers to pop up this afternoon across southern Montana and norther Wyoming. While the chance for strong or severe storms is limited, still take necessary precautions with your outdoor plans today.

Highs will be mainly in the 70s today, and upper 70s to low 80s from Friday through Sunday. There is a slight risk of showers or storms each day.

We switch gears early next week to a very warm and mainly dry pattern. Highs Monday are expected in the mid80s to low 90s, and 90's to 100s by the end of the week.