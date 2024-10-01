Q2 Billings Area Weather: October starts off warm and windy

BILLINGS — High pressure and zonal flow will tag-team to keep dry and breezy to windy conditions along with mainly warmer-than-average daytime temperatures in place this week. Elevated fire weather concerns remain in eastern/northeastern MT. Don't cause a spark.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s on Tuesday, 60s and 70s on Wednesday, 60s on Thursday then 70s and 80s Friday through early next week. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday night, 30s and 40s on Wednesday night, 30s on Thursday night then 40s and 50s on Friday night and across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com