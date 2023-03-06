Q2 Billings Area Weather: Occasional snow and colder all this week

BILLINGS — Snow has already moved into the area, with periods of snow possible scattered across the work week. Temperatures will remain 15 to 20 degrees below early March averages.

While total snowfall for this first round of snow showers Sunday night/Monday should stay around 1 to 4 inches for the lower elevations, slippery conditions and poor visibility at times are possible. Be prepared for your Monday commute.

The entire region will see some snow accumulation by early Monday. As temperatures fall Sunday evening, many wet roadways from Sunday afternoon snow showers will freeze.

Highs this time of the year would normally be in the mid to lower 40s, but this week expect highs in the 20s to lower 30s. Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the teens with some single digits.

Snow will accumulate likely in the grassy areas during the day and possibly on streets, sidewalks and roadways at night. The weather by next weekend is still very much a big question. Much of it may depend on what happens during the week. Check back for updates!

