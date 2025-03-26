Q2 Billings Area Weather: Nudging toward record highs Thursday

BILLINGS — Rain chances will end late Tuesday evening, with conditions expected to dry out overnight by early Wednesday morning. Dry conditions will dominate through Thursday afternoon, with a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s across the region Wednesday. Winds in the lower elevations will calm, with breezy conditions in the foothills west of Billings, and we're expecting gusts up to 30 mph at night.

By Thursday, near-record warm temperatures will develop, with highs in the mid-to-high 70s across much of the area, potentially reaching low 80s in some locations. Partly cloudy skies are expected due to a high cloud layer, despite the warmth from upper-level ridging.

lsolated general thunderstorms may arise, particularly in the afternoon thanks to the well above-average temperatures, but are likely not severe storms due to limited wind shear. A cold front will pass, inducing a shift to cooler and wetter conditions starting Friday.

Expect cloudy weather with ongoing precipitation chances. There is a 30-60% likelihood some places will exceed a half-inch of rain from Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures will return to late March averages, returning to the 40s and 50s as the upper-level ridge flattens and brings down average heights.

