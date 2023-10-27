Q2 Billings Area Weather: Now our attention turns to record cold

BILLINGS — Less than a week after hitting highs in the low 80s, temperatures will drop to single digits and break some daily records early Friday.

13 is the record low for October 27 at the Billings airport and in Miles City, 10 in Livingston. If Sheridan, Wyoming drops to 3 it would tie a record set in 1925.

Friday will be cold with high temperatures near 30 degrees below average . Friday night will also be frigid with potentially record cold low temperatures in the single digits Saturday morning.

Starting Sunday, a warm up could bring us back to near normal temperatures by later next week. Expect dry days after a chance of snow flurries on Friday.

Travel will continue to be difficult thanks to icy and snow covered roads. Be sure to have winter safety gear in the vehicle in case you become stranded.