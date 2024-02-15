Q2 Billings Area Weather: Now let's get serious about some snow

BILLINGS — Snow could be heavy at times for portions of our region. That comes with the coldest temperatures much of the region is seen in weeks.

Mainly light snow has been falling off and on across the area since Tuesday evening. Additional snowfall will bring heavier accumulations Roundup to Hysham to Sheridan, Wyoming to the west through Friday morning. This includes Billings.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly into the teens with a few low 20s, and as cold as single digits in northeastern Montana. Highs Thursday once again in the 20s over a widespread area.

The big weather story is accumulating snow, especially in areas just to the east of Billings through the mountain foothills. Accumulations could be in the order of three to 9 inches in a lot of the lower elevations, with a foot or more possible in some of the higher peaks.

From around Forsyth and Miles City to the east. accumulations will be light at best with no snow in many places. Expect weather, driving conditions and poor visibility along with slick roadways in most of the affected areas.

The best snow-making weather will be overnight through Thursday morning, with perhaps a lull in the afternoon. Another round of snow is likely Thursday evening through Friday morning, with lighter accumulations.