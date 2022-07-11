Q2 Billings Area Weather: Now comes the heat, and it sticks around

BILLNGS — Comfortable overnight temperatures will settle to the 50s / low 60s by morning. A high pressure ridge is building, driving readings to the 90s regularly with a chance of a few 100s in the mix for the rest of the week.

"Monsoon" moisture has pulled up into the area, so the risk of a few late afternoon and evening storms will pop up with wind being the biggest hazard. Isolated areas of heavy rain are possible.

As fuels dry, fire weather conditions will worsen, and we could see a milky sky from smoke from other states. Use care in the heat for your personal health, and be careful with fire and sparks in the coming days.