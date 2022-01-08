Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not was warm for the weekend before a warm up next week

BILLINGS — A few more inches of snow is expected by Saturday morning in the Beartooth/Absaroka mountain ranges. A Winter Storm Warning in in effect for those areas with snow and blowing snow hazards.

Gusty winds of over 60 mph continue around Livingston. Gusts in excess of 40 mph have been reported an Big Timber, and breezy conditions toward Billings. 50+ knot 700mb winds will be felt over the mountains. These will continue off and on through the weekend.

A cold front pushes down from Canada across Eastern Montana late Friday night through Saturday morning. .This will result in a cooler day for the eastern plains on Saturday, with relatively mild and continued breezy conditions west of Billings.

The best potential for light snow showers is over the upslope areas near and including Sheridan. Lows Saturday night will be colder ranging from teens west to single digits above and below zero in the east.

A warming trend with dry conditions extends well into next week with highs in the 30s and 40s consistently.