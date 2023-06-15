Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not too early to plan for the weekend

BILLINGS — We are seeing a shift in the overall weather pattern from a southeasterly flow to a westerly one. But that will also bring some changes in the weather almost every other day.

A cold front moved through the area Wednesday, bringing wind and scattered thunderstorms. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures the next two days with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. For Billings, 77 is the average in mid-June.

Showers and thunderstorms will be confined to locations mainly south of Billings Thursday through early Friday. The amount of moisture available in the atmosphere for rainfall has decreased with the frontal passage, so heavy rain is less likely, with light to moderate showers.

The greatest chance of picking up a half inch to an inch of rainfall late this afternoon through early Friday morning, will be over the Bighorn mountains and Sheridan county Wyoming. Conditions will continue to dry out over the entire area on Friday.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms increase again this weekend, along with temperatures warming back into the 80s. Sunday will be the warmest, especially from Billings to the east.

