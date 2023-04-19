Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not thunderstorms but snow and wind in the forecast

BILLINGS — Area thunderstorms Tuesday evening created wind, heavy rain, and reports of small hail and grauple. But as the storm evolves through Wednesday morning, very strong winds and snow will highlight the weather.

Showers locally heavy rain transition into wet snow during the evening and overnight hours. There is a high chance that areas to the East and North the Billings could see a half inch or more of total liquid precipitation.

Some areas could record near an inch of liquid. Some of the higher hills of Southeast Montana and certainly the mountains could record some snowfall that accumulates through Wednesday morning.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly into the 20s to low 30s and afternoon highs Wednesday mainly in the 30s to low 40s. Gusty winds of 35 to 50 mph are likely over a widespread area overnight through Wednesday.

The system will continue to create some wind and scattered showers Thursday and again on Friday as temperature stay below average. The low-pressure area creating the unsettled weather parks it self in Northeast Montana and North Dakota until the weekend.

The trend remains for warmer and drier conditions for the weekend.