Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not quite as stormy on Sunday, but still unsettled

BILLINGS — It was a stormy Saturday for much of Montana and Wyoming as a cold front raced over the region. We had rain and snow showers, isolated thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts from 35-60 mph in much of our area. Our weather will settle a bit tonight, but we'll still have more breezy to locally windy weather, and most lows won't fall too far Sunday morning.

Another wave will move over western Montana on Sunday, bringing scattered snow and rain showers. Our area will likely have far more wind than shower activity, but isolated showers will still be possible. Thankfully, the wind won't be as strong as it was on Saturday. Our weather will remain unsettled both Monday and Tuesday with more wind than rain or snow.

A ridge of high pressure will start building over the northern Rockies early next week, and as it does our temperatures will rise rapidly. Highs will climb into the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday, with many areas getting their first lower 70s of the year by Wednesday and Thursday. We'll then have another cooling trend next Friday and Saturday with more rain showers possible.