Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not necessarily smooth sailing through July 4th

BILLINGS — An evening thunderstorm Wednesday will once again produce mainly gusty winds. Southeast Montana has the best potential for damaging storms, but streaks of storms are covering a widespread area.

Thursday is cooler and quiet with most highs in the 70s to low 80s. It will be a sunny day but breezy in the eastern plains.

From Friday onward, most lower elevation highs will be in the 80s for at least the next 5 to 6 days. As more moisture slips up through the atmosphere from the Gulf of Mexico, the risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms increases by Sunday and Monday for the Fourth of July.