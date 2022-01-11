Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not done with this weather pattern yet

BILLINGS — The overall pattern of warm and dry conditions with wind closer to the mountains west of Billings will continue through Thursday.

Conditions are right for gusts of 50 to 65 mph to continue near Livingston, Big Timber, north to Harlowton and to push breezy conditions east to Billings. Winds will back off for a time, then redevelop. Expect gusts across eastern Montana as well.

A cold front late Thursday will ease the winds; cool high temperatures from 40s to low 50s Wednesday and Thursday to mainly 30s on Friday; and bring a chance of a few rain and snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning.

Light snow could add up to an inch or two closer to the mountains Thursday and Friday morning before moving out of the area.

Mild temperatures will continue into next week with no significant weather systems are expected in the the near future. Expect more wind for the weekend.

A change may be in store by the middle of next week, but check back for updates.