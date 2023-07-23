Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not done with the heat, but that's not the only thing

BILINGS — Despite increasing clouds, temperatures for many locations may be the hottest Monday afternoon. And those clouds could lead to isolated storms.

The biggest takeaways for the next few days will be hot and dry conditions. Temperatures will be nearing 100 degrees from Billings eastward through Tuesday. Some relief will arrive with the passage of a cold front some time Tuesday. Winds should be light with generally less than 10mph seen.

The relative humidity will stay as low as single digits to 20s throughout the next few days during the afternoon heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Montana from Yellowstone County to the east through at least Monday evening. Portions of northeast Montana will also be under a Red Flag warning for wildfire danger thanks to gusty winds, plus the heat and low humidity.

High temperatures ease back to the 80s to mid-90s midweek, which is average for late July and early August. Scattered to isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoons creating far more wind than precipitation.