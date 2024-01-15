Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not done with record cold yet, but the end is closer

BILLINGS — Cold air sticks around through Tuesday morning with more brutal wind chills. Ahead, a warming trend with gusty winds Tuesday; snow is likely Wednesday and Thursday; with a warmer weekend.

Periods of light snow will cause low visibility and slick roads Sunday evening. Some clearing will allow temperatures to drop back to teens and 20s below zero early Monday.

Sunshine will take the edge of single digit highs Monday, but stay aware of cold wind chills. Tuesday morning will dip below zero, but no more record setters.

Winds will be gusty in the mountain foothills causing some blowing snow Tuesday, and breezy in the plains. Temperatures will hit mainly the 20s.

Colder air nudges back in late Wednesday through Friday morning causing another drop in the temperatures. Moisture streaming over the cold air brings a decent chance of light snow, especially from Billings to the west Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday is a bit of a transition day, and we come out of hibernation by the weekend with temperatures in the mid-30s to 40s.