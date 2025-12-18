Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as windy on Thursday, but not out of the woods

BILLINGS — Just like last Tuesday, Montana and Wyoming had to deal with more hurricane-force wind gusts much of the day and night on Wednesday. Mountain sites reported wind gusts of over 100 mph, and we had many reports of 75+ mph gusts in lower elevation locations all over the region. High Wind Warnings will continue through early Thursday.

Thankfully, the wind won't be as strong for most of us on Thursday, but it will still be windy in our normally windiest places. We can expect increasing clouds on Thursday with breezy to locally windy weather, but not as strong as what we had on Wednesday. Friday another disturbance will bring rain, snow and strong wind, but not as strong as today.

The windy weather will continue on Saturday, but we'll cool to slightly more seasonable levels, and we'll still be breezy to windy at times. The first day of winter arrives on Sunday, but it will be fairly uneventful. We'll have another chance for rain and mountain snow next Monday, and we'll be a little quieter and milder both Tuesday and Wednesday.