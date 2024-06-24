Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as hot on Monday

BILLINGS — After enduring a very hot Sunday that saw some areas reach the triple digits (Sheridan, WY hit 103°), it will be cooler Monday and Tuesday due to a passing cold front. Still, daytime temperatures will remain about 10° above normal with highs mainly in the 80s.

It will be dry on Monday although some energy could zip through southern MT/northern WY, bringing a chance for showers during the afternoon and early evening hours. Billings may even get a few drops of rain.

Tuesday will be dry as well as Wednesday, although there is a slight chance for isolated showers and maybe even a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Thursday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a Pacific trough will influence the area. Some storms could turn strong to severe. We'll be keeping an eye on that.

Mainly dry conditions return on Friday as daytime highs cool into the 60s and 70s.

A look ahead to the weekend shows temperatures warming up on Saturday with highs in the 70s and some 80s then mainly 80s on Sunday. As of now, only expecting isolated showers on Sunday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com