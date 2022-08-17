Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as hot for now, but staying very dry

BILLNGS — After a long stretch of summer heat, both afternoon highs and morning lows return to seasonal averages. Rain stays away until at least the middle of next week.

With the passing of a cold front Wednesday evening, cooler air settles in to end the work week. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 in southern Montana and northern Wyoming with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Friday is the overall coolest.

A high pressure ridge rebounds, nudging many of the lower elevations back to the low 90s Saturday through Monday. But things stay dry.

A disturbance ripples cooler air and scattered afternoon showers and storms into the area Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Highs will return to the 80s with a 20 to 40 percent chance of late day rain.

The current trend is for another stretch of warm and dry days for the last week of August.