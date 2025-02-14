Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as cold tonight, but snow will return on Friday

BILLINGS — Late last night through this morning, strong wind was blowing between Livingston and Billings, which reduced visibility and caused road closures. It did usher in relatively warmer air (although it's still quite cold) and more clouds have already arrived. This all signals our next weather pattern change after one fairly dry day Thursday.

We can expect increasing clouds Friday as more moisture arrives from the Pacific. That moisture, combined with the cold air already in place, will lead to our next chance for snow in Montana and Wyoming. There will be some mountain snow showers in the first half of the day, but most of the snow will fall Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Most lower elevations will receive 1-3" of snow from Friday through Saturday, while the mountains can expect 4-8". We will have a break from the snow Saturday afternoon and evening, but a longer-duration snow event will start Sunday, and will likely last through Monday and Tuesday. We should receive more snow during the second snow event.