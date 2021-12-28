Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as cold today, Chance of snow tonight

BILLINGS — We're coming off record cold yesterday (both daytime and nighttime), but we’ll see a warm-up today kicking off a rollercoaster ride with our daytime temperatures through the rest of the week.

Mid-level flow takes over making it mainly dry across the area this afternoon although snow showers are forecast in the Beartooths through the day. An upper trough dropping in from Idaho tonight will give us a chance of snow this evening through tomorrow morning with trace to a couple of inches possible.

Another wave of energy pushes through the area Thursday bringing more snow chances through Friday morning before upper-level ridging (high pressure) takes over across the weekend to warm things up and dry things out. The sunshine returns Saturday to kick off the first weekend of 2022.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com