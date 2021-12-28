Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Not as cold today, Chance of snow tonight

Up and down temps this week
items.[0].image.alt
Q2 Weather
7 Day AM Billings Tuesday 12-28-21.png
Posted at 5:05 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 07:05:37-05

BILLINGS — We're coming off record cold yesterday (both daytime and nighttime), but we’ll see a warm-up today kicking off a rollercoaster ride with our daytime temperatures through the rest of the week.

Mid-level flow takes over making it mainly dry across the area this afternoon although snow showers are forecast in the Beartooths through the day. An upper trough dropping in from Idaho tonight will give us a chance of snow this evening through tomorrow morning with trace to a couple of inches possible.

Another wave of energy pushes through the area Thursday bringing more snow chances through Friday morning before upper-level ridging (high pressure) takes over across the weekend to warm things up and dry things out. The sunshine returns Saturday to kick off the first weekend of 2022.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader