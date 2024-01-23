Q2 Billings Area Weather: Northern Lights? Maybe. Warm and dry? For sure.

BILLINGS — A modest geomagnetic storm is making the Northern Lights possible overnight, but clouds lower the chances. The better bet is that warmer-than-average days will last for quite a while.

Areas of fog will persist through Tuesday morning in areas from Billings to the east and north with visibility down to 1/2 mile or less possible. There could also be slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures will remain very mild all week. Highs will be consistently in the mid-30s to mid-40s depending on location, with lows in the upper teens and 20s.

Average highs this time of the year are in the mid-to-lower 30s and lows in the single digits and low teens. Snow will be limited to light accumulations favoring the west-facing mountain slopes this week.

There are strong indications that the dry pattern will continue next week and temperatures will be even warmer. Billings has a chance to reach 50 degrees each afternoon from next Monday through at least the middle of next week.