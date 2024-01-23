Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Northern Lights? Maybe. Warm and dry? For sure.

FORECAST MONDAY EVENING JAN 22, 2024
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 22:24:46-05

BILLINGS — A modest geomagnetic storm is making the Northern Lights possible overnight, but clouds lower the chances. The better bet is that warmer-than-average days will last for quite a while.

Areas of fog will persist through Tuesday morning in areas from Billings to the east and north with visibility down to 1/2 mile or less possible. There could also be slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures will remain very mild all week. Highs will be consistently in the mid-30s to mid-40s depending on location, with lows in the upper teens and 20s.

Average highs this time of the year are in the mid-to-lower 30s and lows in the single digits and low teens. Snow will be limited to light accumulations favoring the west-facing mountain slopes this week.

There are strong indications that the dry pattern will continue next week and temperatures will be even warmer. Billings has a chance to reach 50 degrees each afternoon from next Monday through at least the middle of next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!