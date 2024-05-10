Q2 Billings Area Weather: Northern Lights & ISS Tonight And A Warm Weekend Ahead

BILLINGS — After almost a week of some beneficial (and occasionally problematic) rain and snow, the storm has left the sky over Montana and Wyoming, and we've already had more sunshine on Friday than we've had all week. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, and Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm, with seasonable overnight lows and warmer-than-average daytime highs.

With the clearing sky, it will give us a great opportunity to see some great sights high above... the Northern Lights and a couple passes of the International Space Station. Get to as dark an area as you can, let your eyes adjust and look toward the north away from city lights. The ISS will be visible Friday night at 9:45 and 11:21, and again Saturday night at 8:56 and 10:31. Enjoy the view!

We will have a few more clouds in the sky on Mother's Day Sunday than Saturday, and there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but most areas will stay dry and warm. Next week, our weather till get more active again, but not quite to the level of what we experienced most of this week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible from Monday afternoon through next Friday.