Q2 Billings Area Weather: No tricks for our Halloween: it will be clear and cool

BILLINGS — Most of the strong wind that Montana and Wyoming dealt with on Wednesday was weaker on Thursday, but it's still been a windy day for northeastern and east central Montana. That wind will also weaken overnight, and it will be fairly quiet and fairly clear for most areas, but fairly chilly, with all of our area falling into the 20s and lower 30s.

Most of Halloween Friday will be bright and mild after that chilly start in eastern Montana and Wyoming, but by the late evening high clouds will arrive. It will be pleasant for trick-or-treating by Rocky Mountain standards, with seasonably cool air after the sun sets and we'll be dry and quiet. Saturday will bring more clouds, moderate breezes and a milder day.

The jetstream will push southward over Montana along with a trough of low pressure on Sunday and Monday. It will bring a slight chance for showers, but a much better chance for stronger wind. Tuesday and Wednesday will offer up a lot of clouds, but only moderate breezes, and we'll have more wind and continued mild weather next Thursday.