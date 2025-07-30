Q2 Billings Area Weather: No shaking the thunderstorm possibilities for a time, but comfortable temperatures

BILLINGS — Today’s weather has been cooler, with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. In the afternoon and evening, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially near the Montana-Wyoming border.

Some storms might be strong or severe, with risks of hail and wind, as well as heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding in certain areas due to recent heavy rain. The chance of rain decreases as you go north toward Billings, but there's still a small chance of isolated storms.

Thursday will be warmer, with more highs reaching the mid-80s. There will be similar chances for scattered showers and storms in the evening, though fewer storms are expected to turn severe.

Looking ahead, the weather will remain rainy with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, continuing into next week. While some storms could be strong, no specific days are expected to have severe weather.

Overall, temperatures will be near or slightly below normal, mostly in the 80s with occasional low 90s somewhere in the area.