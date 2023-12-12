Q2 Billings Area Weather: No go when it comes to snow

BILLINGS — The rain and snow showers Monday were our best chance of measurable precipitation for the rest of the week. And maybe next week as well.

Most of the measured moisture was in the Red Lodge foothills and mountain locations, although the Billings airport reported .04 inches of precipitation. Use caution driving Monday evening, especially along the foothills. Slick roads will likely develop as wet roads begin to freeze up.

Areas of fog are possible, especially from Billings to the west and south through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s early, and reach mid-30s to low 40s by afternoon with sunshine, light winds and only a few clouds.

A dry and warm pattern will edge the temperatures toward the low 50s by the weekend, with lows in the 20s, then 30s. The 30-year averages are mainly teens for lows and mid-30s for high temperatures in mid-December.

The 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which includes Christmas Day, is for warmer and drier-than-average conditions to continue.