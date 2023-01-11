Q2 Billings Area Weather: 'No big deal' forecast still has things to deal with

BILLINGS — Some mountain snow. Some wind. Warmer than average but not record setting. Nothing that will ruin plans this week as long as you are aware and act accordingly.

Some is limited to the higher terrain in Montana, but snow showers are possible in Northern Wyoming Tuesday night through Wednesday. Accumulations look light, favoring Cody, Powell, Greybull, Lovell, and Basin with lower chance for snow closer to Sheridan and Buffalo.

Overall temperatures will trend the coolest Wednesday, but will still be at or a bit above the January averages. Highs will be mainly in the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.

Winds will increase in the Livingston / Nye areas, and it will be breezy at times as far east as Billings. The windiest areas will get gusts of 50+ mph Thursday and Friday.

The wind and a building high-pressure area in the Rocky Mountain west will boost afternoon temperatures well in the 40s to even mid-50s Friday and Saturday. Lows will be very mild, in the upper 20s to upper 30s in the lower elevations.

While temperatures back off to mainly 40s by the end of the weekend, the overall dry and warmer-than-average pattern continues next week.