Q2 Billings Area Weather: No big changes for now

BILLINGS — Temperatures continue to stay pretty consistent, even into early next week. But there are a few concerns with fog, wind and a chance of showers.

Southwesterly winds became gusty late Wednesday afternoon near Livingston, Nye, Harlowton and Big Timber to the west of Billings. Peaks of 40 to 50 mph will continue through Thursday.

Another night of fog is expected for Custer (Miles City), Fallon (Baker), and Carter (Ekalaka) counties, all well east of Billings. There should be less dense fog than the last couple of nights and mornings, but the river valleys may drop to under a half-mile visibility.

Temperatures each afternoon will continue to hit the 30s to mid-40s with lows in mid-teens to upper 20s, even into early next week. A disturbance Thursday will bring mainly mountain snow and a few sprinkles or snow showers.

In our recent forecasts, a system that arrives Sunday seemed to have better promise for snow, but now has been fading in the recent computer analysis.