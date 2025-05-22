Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near-seasonal temps with showers and storms through Sunday

BILLINGS — We can expect dry conditions through midday Thursday before more unsettled weather moves in starting in the afternoon, as the area prepares for two disturbances that will bring daily showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.

The first trough will bring widespread precipitation, spreading from west to east from Thursday afternoon into Friday, with mostly light accumulation expected. However, areas northwest of Billings and far east Montana could receive more than 0.25 inches. A few weak thunderstorms could also develop Thursday afternoon into the evening. Nothing severe is expected, but a few storms could produce gusty winds, periods of heavy rain, and even some small hail.

The second trough will bring a chance for more rain and thunderstorms across the weekend. Most areas are expected to only get light accumulation of this system with much of the region getting less than 0.25 inches. Areas southeast of Billings, including Sheridan, WY, have the best chance of receiving up to half an inch or more.

Snow is expected in the higher elevations of area mountains, with up to 6 inches possible by Sunday evening.

High pressure begins to move in by Sunday afternoon, bringing drier and warmer conditions into the middle of next week, with only a slight chance of daily showers and thunderstorms, including on Memorial Day.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Thursday, mainly in the 60s on Friday through the weekend, 60s and 70s on Memorial Day and Tuesday, then warming into the 70s and maybe some 80s by Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the 40s through the weekend, then 40 and 50s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com