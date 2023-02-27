Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near seasonal temperatures today, Chance of snow

BILLINGS — A shortwave of energy is causing a few snow showers around the area this morning that could cause slick roads during the commute. Some freezing on the roads could also happen. Another weak shot of energy will kick up more snow showers this afternoon into the evening especially south of a line from Livingston to Billings to Ekalaka. Up to an inch of snow possible especially around the Bighorns.

A deep trough passing through on Tuesday will keep a chance of snow in the forecast. Winds will increase with gusts up to 30 mph in Billings and up to 40 mph west of Yellowstone County.

A cold front will bring a brief cool down on Wednesday (highs in the 20s/30s) with early morning snow. Billings could pick up half an inch. Temperatures rebound back into the upper 30s on Thursday through the weekend.

A slight chance of snow returns to the forecast on Friday with winds picking up again. Gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible along the Beartooth Foothills over to Billings.

Saturday aims to be a dry one before a chance of snow kicks in again on Sunday.

For those who enjoy looking up at the night sky, you may see the northern lights this evening north of Yellowstone County if the clouds cooperate. Good luck!

Daytime highs will be in the 30s today and tomorrow, 20s/30s on Wednesday then mainly 30s the rest of the week into the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight through Wednesday night then 10s/20s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com