Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near seasonal temperatures today ahead of a warming trend

BILLINGS — Westerly winds teaming with high pressure will keep dry conditions in place today but clouds will be on the increase out ahead of a disturbance that will bring a chance for light snow across the Beartooths and Absarokas tonight into tomorrow morning. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

The big weather story tomorrow will be the return of strong crosswinds across the western foothills. There's a good chance for gusts to push up to 50-60 mph from Livingston and Nye to Big Timber and Harlowton. Plan accordingly if you will be traveling in these areas, especially if you drive a high profile vehicle. The winds should ease up by late Saturday night but remain at least breezy on Sunday.

Weather will be pretty uneventful Sunday through the middle part of next week as high pressure keeps dry conditions locked in as a warming trend begins. Some models are suggesting that a Pacific trough will bring rain and snow back into the forecast by the end of next week. Still too early to tell, though.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, 50s across the weekend then 50s/60s next week.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight then mainly across the weekend through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com