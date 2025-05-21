Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near seasonal highs with daily rain chances

BILLINGS — A weak wave is moving across south-central Montana Wednesday morning, bringing rain and mountain snow that could linger through the evening, but Wednesday will be a mainly dry day for most. A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon into the evening, especially north and east of Billings. Only light accumulation is expected for areas that do see rain, but the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns could get a couple of inches of snow above 7,500 feet.

Several disturbances will keep a chance of daily widespread precipitation in the forecast through the weekend. The first shot of energy could bring generally about 0.10 inches Thursday into early Friday, with the best chances in the mountains and areas west and north of Billings where up to 0.25 inches could accumulate.

There remains some uncertainty on how the second shot will influence the area. Impacts will be dependent on the speed and track of the trough. Models are suggesting potential for less than a 50% chance of another 0.25 inches of precipitation for much of the area on Saturday and Sunday, with the best chance in south-central Montana and north-central Wyoming where over 0.50 inches could fall.

High pressure is forecast to bring mostly dry conditions on Memorial Day, but some showers and isolated thunderstorms may pop up, especially in the east.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday, 60s and 70s on Thursday, mainly 60s on Friday, 50s and 60s on Saturday, 60s and 70s on Sunday and Memorial Day, then 70s and possibly low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s on Wednesday night, then mainly in the 40s Thursday night through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com