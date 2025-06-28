Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near-seasonal highs on Sunday before a warm-up

BILLINGS — There is a chance of strong to severe storms in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming through late Saturday, with gusts up to 65 mph, quarter-size hail, and brief heavy downpours possible.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny and dry, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

High pressure will keep conditions mainly dry on Monday. There will also be a significant warm-up, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s on Monday, then climbing into the 90s from Tuesday through Thursday, which is about 10 degrees or so above average. Overnight lows will also be above normal, generally in the 50s and 60s.

By Tuesday, chances of rain will start to increase as more moisture is introduced into the region. From there, a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the rest of the week. Some storms could turn strong to severe, but it's too early to say for sure at the moment.

Models are hinting at a possible breakdown of the ridge late next week due to a weak Pacific trough, which could bring a temporary break in the warmer temperatures. A preliminary look ahead to Friday (Independence Day) shows a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com