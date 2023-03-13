Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near seasonal daytime highs today, Warmer tomorrow

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy a brief warm up today and tomorrow with mainly dry conditions although snow showers will be possible in the western mountains today. A few areas will possibly push near 60° tomorrow making Tuesday our warmest day in some time.

A tightening pressure gradient will deliver strong winds this evening through Tuesday morning along the Beartooth Foothills and the Livingston area. Gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

An area of low pressure dragging Pacific moisture behind brings a chance of mostly light rain and snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday with lingering snow Thursday morning. Around 1" of accumulation will be possible for the lower elevations, but up to 10-15" could fall in the Beartooths/Absarokas.

A cold front associated with the low will cool temperatures down Wednesday through the rest of the work week. Expecting mostly dry conditions during that stretch with lots of sunshine on tap for the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s today, 40s/50s on Tuesday, 40s on Wednesday then mainly 30s/40s for the rest of the week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight and Tuesday night then mainly 10s/20s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com