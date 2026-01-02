Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near-record warmth this weekend with changes next week

BILLINGS — The second day of the new year on Friday turned out much like the first on Thursday, but most of us were even milder. After some early light rain showers, the sun began to break through the clouds for a few hours. We can expect a partly cloudy, breezy, and not-to-cold Saturday morning by early January standards with lows mainly in the 20s and 30s.

A ridge of high pressure will continue our mild weather streak both Saturday and Sunday in Montana and Wyoming. We can expect more moderate breezes with stronger wind in the normally windier areas. We'll have isolated showers early Sunday, but Billings will also have a chance to have both record warm low and record warm high temperatures on Sunday.

Another wave of energy will move our way early next week. It will bring a modest cooling of our highs and stronger wind, but it will also provide better chances for mountain snow and a mix of lower elevation rain and snow. By Wednesday we'll have a better chance for rain turning to snow late in the day. Late next week, highs will cool to much more seasonable levels.