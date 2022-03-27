Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near record warmth on Monday

BILLINGS — Aiming for near record warmth tomorrow especially in Billings and Sheridan, WY with Cody, WY having the best chance to at least tie the record. It will be dry through the afternoon before a cold front kicks up showers by late evening. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible west/northwest of Yellowstone County.

Lower elevation rain and mountain/foothill snow is on tap for Tuesday to go along with cooler daytime highs. A few inches are possible in the mountains with up to 1-2” along the foothills.

Wednesday will be dry as the front exits and high pressure builds in behind it. Closer to seasonal temperatures come into play through the rest of the work week.

Keeping an eye on the possibility of another disturbance coming in Thursday or Friday that could bring more moisture to the region especially in the southwestern portion of the Q2 viewing area.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s (maybe a few 80s) tomorrow, 40s on Tuesday then 40s and 50s through Friday.

Lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight and Monday night, 20s Tuesday night then 20s and 30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson Q2 Morning Meteorologist miller.robson@ktvq.com

