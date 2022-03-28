Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near record warmth and very dry today

BILLINGS — Some areas will be flirting with record temperatures this afternoon especially in Billings, Livingston, Sheridan, and Cody. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with some spots possibly hitting the 80s.

It will also be very dry with low dewpoints and relative humidity percentages in the teens. Add in a chance of gusty winds between 30-40 mph (strongest around the Livingston area) and there will be some concern for fire weather conditions. Use caution not to cause any sparks.

A cold front sweeps through by tomorrow morning bringing rain showers and isolated thunderstorms by this evening especially to the west/northwest of Yellowstone County. Expecting rain then snow in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains and foothills on Tuesday to go along with cooler daytime highs. A few inches of wet snow are possible in the mountains with up to 1-2” along the foothills.

Drier conditions briefly return on Wednesday before the next system puts rain and snow chances back into the forecast on Thursday, Friday, and perhaps Saturday.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s (maybe a few 80s) today, 40s tomorrow, 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday then 50s and 60s across the weekend.

Lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight, 20s tomorrow night then 20s and 30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com