Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near record temperatures lead to cooler unsettled days

BILLINGS — Forecast high temperatures approach or exceed daily record highs:

Billings: Forecast is 77°. Record: 77° in 2015

Baker: Forecast is 71°. Record: 68° in 2015

Livingston: Forecast is 70°. Record: 74° in 2015

Miles City: Forecast is 77°. (Record: 82° in 1946

Sheridan: Forecast is 76°. Record: 75°F in 1986

Wind gusts Thursday are expected to be between 20 to 40 mph, particularly in south-central Montana and near the cold front moving through. Late Thursday, scattered showers expected in south-central Montana, with potential for thunderstorms, primarily west and north of Billings, especially around Harlowton.

Despite warm temperatures and increased winds, fire weather concerns are not high due to recent precipitation and high soil moisture levels. But, as always, use care.

A cold front is expected to arrive late Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures. Highs will drop to the 50s to low 60s on Friday, a decrease of 15 to 20 degrees from Thursday.

Continued precipitation is expected over the weekend, with the possibility of light snowfall, especially at higher elevations, but accumulating snow will likely be minimal on paved surfaces. Current models suggest a 30-50% chance of more than two inches of snowfall for southeast Montana, particularly during overnight hours.