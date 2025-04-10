Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near-record highs coming on Friday, then rapid changes

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure began to warm Montana and Wyoming on Thursday with a pleasant mix of sunshine and high clouds along with weaker wind. The ridge will still be in control tonight and tomorrow, so we can expect at least one more day with quieter and warmer weather. Enjoy it on Friday, because changes aren't far away.

This weekend another Pacific storm will move over the northern Rockies. There will be a slight chance for rain and mountain snow late Friday, but most of the wind, rain, mountain snow and thunderstorm activity will arrive Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will also be windier and cooler than Saturday, with highs falling below average again.

Once that storm pushes past our region on Monday, we can expect quieter weather and a warming trend. Most (if not all) of the shower activity will be finished by Monday morning. We can expect a milder mix of sun and clouds the first half of next week, and highs will rise back above average. There is a slight chance for showers late next week, too.