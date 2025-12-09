Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much stronger wind tonight and Tuesday with showers

BILLINGS — Parts of Montana and Wyoming experienced strong, gusty wind Monday morning and afternoon, but stronger wind for a much larger area is coming tonight through Tuesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect for most of Montana and northern Wyoming through Tuesday morning and afternoon, with widespread gusts over 60 mph possible, and our windiest areas having gusts up to 80 mph. Bring loose objects inside now while you can!

Along with the wind, we'll have a chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow this evening as well as on Tuesday. The mountains will get heavy snow through Wednesday, but we'll have limited lower elevation precipitation early on. Wednesday will be another windy day with a better chance for more lower elevation rain and snow, but the wind will not be as strong as what we'll have on Tuesday. More changes aren't too far away, either.

An atmospheric river of moisture along with the jetstream will have the northern Rockies in their sights Thursday through Saturday. We'll have the potential for heavier rain which will turn to all snow from Thursday to Friday and Saturday. We will also have a sharp drop in temperatures this week. Highs in the short term will be in the 40s and 50s with the wind, but highs will drop to the 10s and 20s Friday and Saturday. Get your errands done soon!