Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much stronger wind coming on Sunday and Monday

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure is currently in control of the weather of Montana and Wyoming, but the wind is also beginning to strengthen. The wind combined with clouds will keep lows warmer than average Sunday morning. Keep a firm grip on the wheel while driving, however, especially from Livingston toward Billings.

Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches and High Wind Warnings will be in effect Sunday through Monday afternoon, with some gusts from 50-65 mph in our normally windiest areas, and even stronger wind will blow east of Glacier National Park. Temperatures will be much warmer than average, mainly in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will plunge southward over the region late Monday and Tuesday, which will bring a minor cooling of our temperatures, and a few rain and mountain snow showers. We'll have slightly milder and quieter weather on Wednesday, but a deeper trough of low pressure will colder air with rain and snow by late next week.