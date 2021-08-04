Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much hotter today

BILLINGS — Good morning!

We’ll be getting hotter today as the bulk of monsoonal moisture moves east. Areas east of Yellowstone County will have a better chance of showers and even thunderstorms today although Billings could still see an isolated shower. Locations along the Hi-Line and northern Wyoming could also get some much needed rain.

Energy will move through the region tomorrow bringing showers to western Montana in the afternoon then into our area by tomorrow night. A cold front moves through Thursday night bringing cooler daytime temperatures on Friday.

Moisture and instability will increase Friday as another disturbance jets through. This will bring a risk of strong to severe storms east/southeast of Billings Friday afternoon.

Saturday looks to be fairly dry, but another cold front aims to pass through by Saturday night bringing a chance of showers Sunday into Monday. This will also bring cooler temperatures both day and night.

The air quality will be unhealthy today for those with asthma or other respiratory issues, but the surface smoke shouldn’t be as thick as yesterday.

Highs will be in the mid 90s today and Thursday, upper 80s to low 90s Friday and Saturday, upper 80s Sunday then low to mid 80s early next week. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s through Saturday night then mid to upper 50s Sunday night into the middle of next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

