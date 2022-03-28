Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much cooler with Tuesday rain and snow

BILLINGS — After one of the warmest March days in memory, temperatures tumble with wind, rain and snow scattered around the area Tuesday.

As an upper trough moves across the area from the northwest to southeast, it will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the mountain foothills. Above 7000 feet, expect 3 to 6 inches of wet snow with up to 10 inches in bands.

Expect mainly rain int he lower elevations but high hills will see some snow stick in the grassy areas with wet or slushy pavement.

Temperatures throughout the day in the 30s and 40s but will fluctuate a bit with colder readings with most of the showers in the morning to early afternoon.

A high pressure ridge build in Wednesday. After a chilly morning in the 20s, most reading recover to upper 40s and 50s by afternoon.