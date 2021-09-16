Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much cooler today, chance of showers

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We are in the wake of a cold front meaning we’ll enjoy much cooler temperatures this afternoon. There’s also a chance for isolated showers but most of the area won’t see a drop.

Downslope winds will warm us back up again reaching the mid 80s to low 90s on Saturday before another cold front cools things down again the first part of next week. Highs look to hover in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s next week.

An elevated fire risk will be likely Saturday due to strong winds and very dry conditions.

An upper level disturbance will bring a good chance of scattered showers late Sunday night into Monday along with snow in the Beartooths and Bighorns.

On top of cooler temperatures, another benefit of the cold front that passed through last night will be much lighter surface smoke this afternoon. Air quality will be mainly good.

Highs will be in the low 60s to mid 70s today, mid 70s to low 80s Friday, mid 80s to low 90s Saturday, low 70s to low 80s Sunday then mid 50s to mid 60s Monday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s through next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

