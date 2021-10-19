Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much cooler today, Bighorn snow

BILLINGS — Daytime highs will be a good 25°+ cooler today as we sit behind a cold front that is pushing off to the east. Temperatures will rebound to near seasonal tomorrow before warming back up to above the norm for the rest of the week.

An upper low sliding along the southern Wyoming border brings snow to the Bighorns today and a slight chance of spotty showers in Billings and areas east with a better chance in SE Montana and NE Wyoming. The low pulls away early tomorrow morning taking the moisture with it as high pressure settles in behind. This will begin another dry stretch through the weekend for most (if not all) of the area.

Another weak front looks to pass through by Saturday night that could kick up a few showers Sunday. Another disturbance could swing in early next week with more chances of rain, but still too early to tell at this point.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com