Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much cooler moving forward, Monday snow

BILLINGS — Billings, Livingston, Sheridan and Cody all saw record highs again yesterday, but now here comes our first cool down.

We are behind a cold front and cooler air is streaming in behind it. This air will drop daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s (with some 50s) today. After a bit of a warm-up on Saturday with highs ranging from the 30s in the northeast to the 50s in the southwest, our second cool down comes into play starting Sunday. This will dip those temperatures down even more. Expecting 20s and 30s through early next week.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight then teens and 20s through next week.

Winds will remain rather calm today but kick back up tomorrow especially along the foothills with gusts up to 70 mph possible. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph in Billings, 60 mph in Livingston/Big Timber/Nye and 55 mph along US 191 to Harlowton.

The area stays mostly dry with isolated showers possible through Sunday morning. Eyeballing a good chance of snow on Monday night/Tuesday morning in Billings with models trying to give us between 1”-1.5”.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com