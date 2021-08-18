Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much cooler days ahead

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We’ll enjoy a break from the extreme heat for the rest of the week as a cold front pulls away from the area dragging cooler air in behind it. We’ll be a good 30+ degrees cooler today than yesterday. In fact, we could see record minimum daytime highs today and tomorrow in Billings.

Deep low pressure will influence the area over the next few days bringing rounds of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Rainfall through Friday could total up to 0.50” or higher in spots. There could even be snow in the higher elevations of the southern Beartooths tomorrow morning. Light rain possible across the weekend.

Surface smoke starts off thick this morning but should loosen up this afternoon thanks to the cold front, so air quality will be more bearable later in the day but still not the best especially for those with respiratory ailments.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s today and tomorrow, upper 60s Friday, mid to upper 70s across the weekend then upper 70s to low 80s early next week. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s through early next week.

