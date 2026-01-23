Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much colder with dangerous wind chills and light snow

BILLINGS — Cold air has been pushing into eastern Montana from central Canada most of Thursday, and that Arctic air will continue pushing over most of Montana and Wyoming overnight, Friday and Saturday. Advisories and Warnings have been issued for wind chill for much of eastern Montana into the weekend, with the coldest wind chills being -35 to -45 in places.

As this cold air pushes southwestward over our area, we'll also have the potential for some light, dry snow late tonight through Friday morning. Amounts will be light, but there will be some slick spots. The biggest concern will be to be dress yourselves and your children for the much colder air all day Friday. Saturday morning will be almost as cold as Friday for most.

Another wave will push our way late Saturday and Sunday, leading to another chance for snow, but it will still be scattered and fairly light at all elevations. Temperatures will start to warm a bit, however. Monday will be warmer still with stronger wind with highs back in the 40s. We'll have another chance for light snow next Tuesday, and it will stay cool after that.