Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much colder Sunday and Monday morning

BILLINGS — Parts of Montana and Wyoming had light, lingering snow showers on Saturday, and after a chilly morning, it didn't warm up well by afternoon. It will be colder tonight for all areas with only a few additional snow showers. Lows will range from 0 to -15, with even colder wind chills. Far eastern Montana will be under Cold Weather Advisory through Tuesday, with south central Montana under the same from late Sunday through Monday morning.

A few snow showers will be possible over the mountains on Sunday, but it won't be heavy, and little to no snow will fall at lower elevations. After the cold start Sunday morning, highs will range from near 0 to the lower 10s. Our sky will begin to clear through the course of the day Sunday and Monday, which will make Monday morning even colder. Everyone will have bitter cold wind chills from -25 to -40. Please stay warm and safe, and stay indoors if you can.

A ridge of high pressure will begin pushing the extremely cold pool of air over our region toward the east on Tuesday, so everyone except our far eastern counties will warm closer to seasonable. That forcing of the cold air out of our region will also be due to stronger wind, and many of us will have more wind much of next week. A couple disturbances will bring a slight chance of snow showers Wednesday and Friday, with a slight chance for additional snow next Saturday.