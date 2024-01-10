Q2 Billings Area Weather: Much Colder Air Intruding With More Light Snow Ahead

BILLINGS — The clouds and wind kept temperatures much warmer than average overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but the script will be flipped soon. The wind will weaken this morning and much colder air will push into our area through the day. Light snow will also fall, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3PM Wednesday to 3PM Thursday.

This first push of cold air will be followed by a second on Friday, which means both our daytime highs and overnight lows will continue to fall through the weekend. We will have more chances for light snow each day through the weekend. Although you must be careful of snowy and slick roads, the bitter cold temps and wind chills will be very dangerous, too... please be safe!

The coldest overnight lows will occur from Saturday morning through Monday morning, and the coldest daytime highs will occur from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Further north along the High Line, lows this weekend will be -30 to -40. Our region won't be quite that cold. We'll have gradually warming temperatures by early next week. Prepare for the cold now!