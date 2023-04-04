Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mountain snow, but mostly a miss for us

BILLINGS — A strong winter storm skirts our area to the south. This will bring snow to the mountains, northern Wyoming, in Southeast Montana.

Monday night through Wednesday, a strong Colorado low will push wind and snow through Wyoming and the Dakotas. On the northern edge of the system, we'll see heavy snow possible in the Bighorn foothills and the Beartooth mountains and foothills. Accumulations could be 8 to 12 inches in some of these locations.

The storm will produce blizzard conditions through portions of Wyoming and most of North and South Dakota. Drifting snow in very poor visibility are expected. Road closures are likely.

For much of southern Montana, the storm will result in little or no snow with Billings perhaps receiving a trace to 2 inches. Areas to the north of the Billings area will likely receive little.

On Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be much below seasonal averages, hitting the 20s to low 30s. As the system exits, a warm-up progresses for the rest of the week.

Expect some scattered rain showers and a little higher elevation snow through the week. Highs will climb from around 30 in Billings Tuesday to about 60 by Friday and continue to climb into the weekend.